Westlaw News
June 10, 2020 / 11:44 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Impax appeals FTC pay-for-delay ruling in opioid case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Impax Laboratories on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to overturn the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s finding that it entered into an illegal pay-for-delay patent litigation settlement that delayed the release of a generic version of the opioid Opana ER.

Jay Lefkowitz, the generic drugmaker’s lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis, told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral argument that Impax’s deal with Endo International Plc was “pro-competitive” and the only reason consumers still have access to the pain drug.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MNOHtw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below