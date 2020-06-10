Impax appeals FTC pay-for-delay ruling in opioid case

Impax Laboratories on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to overturn the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s finding that it entered into an illegal pay-for-delay patent litigation settlement that delayed the release of a generic version of the opioid Opana ER.

Jay Lefkowitz, the generic drugmaker’s lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis, told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral argument that Impax’s deal with Endo International Plc was “pro-competitive” and the only reason consumers still have access to the pain drug.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MNOHtw