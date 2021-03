Latham & Watkins announced Monday that Ian Conner, a former high-ranking official at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission who oversaw the agency’s case against Facebook, Inc., has joined the firm’s ranks in Washington, D.C.

Conner is joining Latham as a partner in its litigation and trial department and a member of its antitrust and competition practice, the firm said.

