Judge tosses lawsuit against FTC by student loan aid companies

By Dena Aubin A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by three California student loan assistance companies trying to put a stop to a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action they claim would force them out of business.

U.S. District Judge Saundra Armstrong in Oakland said on Tuesday the court lacks jurisdiction to rule on the companies’ challenge because the FTC’s complaint against them is not a final agency action. The proper place for the companies to defend themselves is in the FTC’s enforcement proceeding, Armstrong said.

