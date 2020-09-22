FTC settlement resolves first consumer protection case against VoIP provider

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the state of Ohio have settled with several companies and individuals to resolve allegations over their roles in marketing “bogus” credit card interest rate reduction relief, the agency said Tuesday.

Globex Telecom Inc and an affiliated company will pay $1.95 million to resolve claims they facilitated a scheme that bilked consumers out of millions of dollars, in what the agency said was its first consumer protection case against a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider.

