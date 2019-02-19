U.S. settles three reverse payment fights with Teva units

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has settled three reverse payment fights with units of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, the agency said on Tuesday.

Under the settlement agreement, Teva will be prohibited from reaching any reverse payment agreements with rivals.

In a reverse payment scheme, a brand name drug company compensates a generic firm if it agrees to delay in bringing the cheaper version of the drug to market. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Susan Thomas)