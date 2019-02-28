MOVES-FTI Consulting hires former ISS executive

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rodolfo Araujo, who helped determine the outcome of contested mergers and proxy contests as a vice president at Institutional Shareholder Services, is joining FTI Consulting, FTI said on Thursday.

Araujo will be joining the global consulting firm as a senior managing director and head of activism and corporate governance. He is expected to take up his new role in March in the Washington office and will later move to New York.

He spent three years at ISS working in the special situations research group where analysts weigh in on how shareholders should vote in prominent proxy contests, including battles at Procter & Gamble and Campbell Soup, for example.

FTI works with clients around the world and counseled health insurer Cigna in its bid to buy pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts.

“Rodolfo brings a wealth of highly relevant and invaluable experience to our clients as they navigate board elections, reputation and brand risk, M&A transactions and challenges to their governance practices,” Mark McCall, global segment leader of FTI Strategic Communications, said.

Araujo’s decision to leave comes as activist investors, with their requests for companies to return capital to shareholders and split their businesses, are helping drive the pace of mergers and acquisitions around the world.

His move comes just a few weeks after ISS deputy head of research Jim Miller left the firm to join proxy solicitor and governance advisory firm Alliance Advisors.

ISS has roughly 1,400 clients, including some of the world’s biggest mutual and pension funds.