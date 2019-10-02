MOVES-FTI Consulting hires ISS executive for governance and activism team

BOSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - FTI Consulting Inc hired a corporate governance analyst from proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for its unit that advises clients on hot button issues from climate change to executive pay, the company said on Wednesday.

Kosmas Papadopoulos joined FTI’s Corporate Governance & Activism team as a senior director and is working for Rodolfo Araujo, who had also worked at ISS and joined FTI earlier this year. Araujo worked for ISS’ special situations research group where he weighed in on how shareholders should vote in prominent proxy battles.

At ISS, Papadopoulos most recently oversaw the publication of Governance Insights, the firm’s weekly newsletter, which writes about shareholder engagement and environmental, social and governance issues. A spokesman for ISS declined to comment.

FTI, like other companies, has been expanding in this area as more corporations and their boards face demands from activist investors, often for dramatic changes ranging from splitting off businesses to overhauling management teams.

Most recently Elliot Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc, urging the company to end its acquisition spree, divest some units and cut costs.