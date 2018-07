July 10 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said Jesus Togno had joined the global index, analytics and data provider to lead business development and client relationships in Latin America.

Togno, who is based in the firm’s Mexico City office, has previously worked at global index provider MSCI Inc.

FTSE Russell is owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s . (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)