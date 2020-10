Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shares of fuboTV Inc jumped 10% in their market debut on Thursday, after the streaming provider raised $183 million in its upsized initial public offering.

Stock opened at $11 per share on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to the IPO price of $10 per share. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)