Bomin Group launches IMO-compliant ultra-low sulphur marine fuel

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany-based Bomin Group has started delivering ultra-low sulphur fuel oil (ULSFO) as a marine fuel to ships calling in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

* The ULSFO marine fuel has a maximum 0.1 sulphur content and complies with regulations on designated Emissions Control Areas (ECAs)as well as the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) global sulphur cap in 2020.

* Coming IMO rules will slash the amount of sulphur emissions that ships worldwide are allowed to burn from 3.5 to 0.5 percent by 2020.

* Shipowners would benefit economically from consuming 0.1 percent fuel to clean their high-sulphur fuel systems rather than cleaning, or needing to dry dock prior to 2020 to ensure compliance with 0.5 percent sulphur cap in 2020, the company statement said.

* “Without cleaning or conducting several voyages on 0.1 percent fuel, shipowners risk not being compliant in time,” the company said. (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sunil Nair)