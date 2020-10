FILE PHOTO: Tablets of Avigan (generic name : Favipiravir), developed by drug maker Toyama Chemical Co, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Co. are displayed during a photo opportunity at Fujifilm's headquarters in Tokyo October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T said on Thursday it has partnered with Carelink Pharmaceutical Co to sell its anti-influenza drug Avigan in China.

Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, has also been studied in many countries as a therapy for COVID-19.