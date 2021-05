TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.

The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent that is capable of detecting the L452R mutation at a high sensitivity, the company said in a news release. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)