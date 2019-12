TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Tuesday it is considering buying Hitachi Ltd’s diagnostic imaging business.

Fujifilm is considering the acquisition of the Hitachi unit, a spokeswoman said, after the Nikkei business reported that the company would buy the business for 170 billion yen ($1.56 billion). ($1 = 108.6400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)