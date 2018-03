TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings said on Thursday it would buy two cell culture media units of Japan’s JXTG Holdings Inc for about $800 million, aiming to beef up its healthcare business.

Fujifilm plans to complete the acquisition of all the shares in the two companies, California-based Irvine Scientific Sales Co and IS Japan Co, by June, it said. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; EDiting by Kim Coghill)