Fujifilm says will invest $2 billion in new large-scale cell culture production site in U.S

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it will invest $2 billion to establish new large-scale cell culture production site in the United States.
The new plant will help accelerate growth of the Japanese company’s biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing business (CDMO), Fujifilm said in a release. The new site will be built near an existing Fujifilm site with production expected to start in the spring of 2025.
