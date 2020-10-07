Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Fujitsu, Fanuc, NTT unit to set up cloud JV to digitise factory floors

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd, Fanuc Corp and a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp will set up a cloud computing service company for factories, the three Japanese firms said on Wednesday.

The new company, to be owned 40% by Fujitsu and 30% by Fanuc, will help manufacturers digitise their factories by offering a cloud platform that collects, stores and analyses data on machine operations and others.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong



