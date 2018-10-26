FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Computer Hardware
October 26, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fujitsu to shut German computer plant

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fujitsu plans to close a personal computer and laptop factory in Germany, its last hardware production centre in Europe, potentially costing 1,800 jobs, it said on Friday.

The Japanese company will try to shift some of the staff at the plant in the Bavarian city of Augsburg to its growing services arm, a spokesman said, but it did not rule out compulsory redundancies. Talks will be held with labour unions in an effort to agree severance terms.

The closure is slated for 2020, directly affecting 1,500 jobs plus a further 300 elsewhere in Germany. The company employs 10,000 people across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The job cuts are part of a wider global restructuring at Fujitsu, which plans to concentrate its personal computer production operations in Japan. The company earlier reported a decline in quarterly revenues but improved profit. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.