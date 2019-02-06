Full Federal Circuit leaves patent case against Google in East Texas

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a second attempt by Alphabet Inc’s Google to transfer a patent infringement case filed against it in Eastern Texas to Northern California.

In a 9-3 split, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit refused to consider whether U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, had erred in ruling that the presence of Google’s computer servers in East Texas made the district a proper venue for the lawsuit by Seven Networks LLC. The majority did not comment on its order, which let stand a 2-1 panel decision from October.

