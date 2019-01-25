Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2019 / 8:27 AM / in an hour

UK's Fuller, Smith & Turner to sell beer business to Japan's Asahi

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - British pub operator and brewer Fuller, Smith & Turner said it had agreed to sell its beer business to a European unit of Tokyo-based Asahi for an enterprise value of 250 million pounds ($327 million) on a debt and cash free basis.

Shares of the pub operator jumped 21 percent.

Fuller, which looks to be a focused, premium pub and hotel operator after the disposal, said the business being sold comprises its beer, cider and soft drinks brewing and production, wine wholesaling and distribution among others.

$1 = 0.7642 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

