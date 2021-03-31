Fuller, Smith & Turner seeks to shore up cash as it burns up to $7 mln monthly

March 31 (Reuters) - Fuller, Smith & Turner said on Wednesday it received a conditional extension to its debt maturities from its lenders, after the British pub operator warned that its sales would plunge by about 80% for the full year to March 2021.

The company also said it was raising money from the sale of its Class A and Class B shares to weather the pandemic, which has continued to shut its businesses and led to a cash burn of between 4 million pounds and 5 million pounds ($5.5 million and $6.9 million) each month of the lockdown. ($1 = 0.7286 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)