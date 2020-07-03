Britain's Fuller's to reopen 27 pubs on 'Super Saturday'

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Fuller, Smith & Turner said on Friday it will reopen 27 pubs on July 4, dubbed “Super Saturday” by the press, and that over 80% of its managed pubs and hotels will be open by the end of the month.

The company said it is undertaking a phased reopening across its estate and expects most of its tenanted inns to reopen in July.

Fuller’s was scheduled to post its results for the year ended March 28 on Friday, but said its auditors needed additional time and that it will announce a revised date shortly. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)