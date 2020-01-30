Fuller Smith & Turner records higher Christmas and New Year sales

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner on Thursday reported higher sales at its pubs and hotels during the Christmas and New Year period, in its first festive season after the sale of its beer business to Japan’s Asahi Group last year.

Like-for-like sales in managed pubs and hotels rose 4.3% for the six weeks ended Jan. 18, while for the 42-week period sales were up 2.5%, the company said.

“It’s been a year of change for Fuller’s and this is a good first Christmas as a focused premium pubs and hotels business,” Chief Executive Officer Simon Emeny said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)