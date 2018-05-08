FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Former Tiger Global executive joins Jeneration Capital as CIO

Kane Wu

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fund Jeneration Capital Management said on Tuesday that Jason Tan, formerly a global partner at investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC, has joined as partner and chief investment officer.

Tan will be managing the fund’s overall portfolio and strategy, after a three-year stint at Tiger where he led investments in a number of the region’s startups including Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing, beauty app Meitu Inc and portal website 58.com Inc.

Jeneration Capital, which is a hybrid of public and private funds, manages around $2 billion in capital and focuses on growth and late stage investments in technology companies.

Its portfolio companies include Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab, Chinese video streaming site BiliBili Inc and used car trading platform UXin Group. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

