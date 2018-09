Sept 19 (Reuters) - British peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle (IPO-FNIG.L) plans to sell up to 71.4 million new shares in its initial public offering for between 420 pence and 530 pence per share.

Funding Circle, which expects to list in October with a valuation of more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.92 billion), said it plans to raise gross proceeds of about 300 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7598 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Louise Heavens)