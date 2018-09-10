UPDATE 1-Funding Circle looks to raise 300 mln stg in London listing

* IPO to include new, existing shares

* Backed by billionaire Povlsen, open to retail

* Firm has helped loan more than 1 bln stg in H1 2018 (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British peer-to-peer lending marketplace Funding Circle (IPO-FNIG.L) said on Monday it would look to raise around 300 million pounds ($388 million) through its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Funding Circle is one of a group of so-called ‘fintech’ firms to launch in recent years, using technology to change the way companies and individuals access financial services.

Backed by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, the listing will include both new and existing shares, be open to retail investors and should be completed in October, the company said in a statement.

As previously flagged, Heartland A/S, the holding company of Povlsen, an investor in companies such as ASOS and Zalando, has agreed to take a stake of up to 10 percent, worth a maximum 1.65 billion pounds, it said.

Launched in 2010, Funding Circle connects small and medium-sized companies direct with investors and has so far facilitated more than 5 billion pounds in loans to over 50,000 companies from 80,000 investors, it said.

Total loans made in the first half of the year were more than 1 billion pounds, it said. ($1 = 0.7742 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by John O’Donnell and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)