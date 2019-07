LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Funding Circle Holdings Plc on Tuesday said it was cutting its expected 2019 revenue growth to 20% from 40% due to reduced demand for loans from its peer-to-peer lending platform.

“The uncertain economic environment has reduced demand from small businesses and led us to proactively tighten lending criteria. As a result, revenue growth will be impacted,” Chief Executive Samir Desai said.