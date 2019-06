June 18 (Reuters) - Passive U.S. equity funds saw $2.7 billion in outflows while active U.S. equity funds lost $12.9 billion to outflows in May, according to Morningstar on Tuesday, underscoring a long-term shift away from active equity managers.

Money market funds collected $82 billion in May, the group’s second-best month in 10 years, Morningstar said.