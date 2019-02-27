Loomis, DoubleLine funds held up during 2018 rates spike -Morningstar

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Bond (LSIIX) and DoubleLine Total Return Bond (DBLTX) did noticeably better during the interest rate volatility that dominated the first nine months of last year, Sarah Bush, director of fixed-income strategies at Morningstar, said in a research report this week.

The Loomis and DoubleLine funds, which fall under the intermediate-term bond category, were funds that took on comparatively less interest rate risk in 2018, Bush said. Most intermediate-term bond funds suffered losses as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields surged.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index (VBILX), a fund whose 6.3-year duration as of November 2018 made it one of the longest and most sensitive in the group to interest rates, fell 2.1 percent between January and September, for example, Bush noted.

“Others suffered thanks to long durations and exposure to emerging markets debt, which can also run into trouble when U.S. rates rise,” Bush said. Those exposures helped drive Western Asset Core Plus Bond (WACPX) to a 2.3 percent loss during the first three quarters of the year, Bush said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund (PTTRX), which once dominated the intermediate-term category, lagged in the first nine months of the year versus the category, Bush said.

But the fund outperformed in the fourth quarter, benefiting from a relatively cautious stance on U.S. credit and an overweight in U.S. duration, she said.

The fund, which Bill Gross had managed from 1987 until he resigned on Sept. 26, 2014 from the investment firm he co-founded, has $64.9 billion in assets compared to a peak of $292.9 billion in assets in April 2013.

“When broader market volatility spiked late in the year, that trend reversed and credit risk dominated the headlines,” Bush said. “Junk bonds, which had held up reasonably well earlier in the year, struggled, while long-term high-quality bond yields fell sharply, boosting more rate-sensitive funds.”

Credit-heavy Loomis Sayles Investment Grade Bond fell 0.6 percent in the last three months of the year, for example, Bush noted. Meanwhile, high-quality and rate-sensitive funds such as Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index benefited, with the fund rising 2 percent during the year’s fourth quarter, she said.

Mortgage-heavy portfolios also held up well, with solid gains for TCW Total Return Bond (TGLMX) and Fidelity Mortgage Securities (FMSFX), Bush said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Paul Simao)