Dec 20 (Reuters) - Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, is forecasting “significantly weaker, near-recession-level growth” next year.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Jensen said financial markets are “not pricing in” 2019 U.S. growth close to 1 percent and gross domestic product a “little bit lower” for the rest of the developed world next year. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)