NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Monday said the S&P 500 is headed to new lows and that U.S. equities are in a long-term bear market.

Gundlach, speaking on CNBC TV, said passive investing reached “mania status” and will exacerbate market problems. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler)