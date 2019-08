Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, warned on Wednesday that rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve are not going to stop recession from happening and that “once the Fed is in easing mode, it is already too late.”

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Gundlach said investors are “slowly trying to reconcile themselves that the bond market has been showing recessionary signals for quite some time.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan, editing by G Crosse)