March 12 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital and Wall Street’s Bond King, called the increasingly popular theory backed by progressives - the Modern Monetary Theory - a “crackpot” idea.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $123 billion, said on an investor webcast on Tuesday that Modern Monetary Theory is “complete nonsense” being used to justify a socialist program. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Phil Berlowitz)