Bonds News
June 19, 2019 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed doing 'what the bond market says - with a lag'

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of Doubleline Capital, said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is doing “what the bond market says - with a lag.”

“The bond market definitely helped to encourage the ‘Fed pivot’” said Gundlach, who oversees more than $130 billion in assets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it could cut interest rates by as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of this year, as it responded to increased economic uncertainty and a drop in expected inflation. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below