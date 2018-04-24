FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:17 PM / in 2 hours

DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. Treasuries are 'not attractive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that U.S. Treasuries are “not attractive” even though the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield crossed the critical 3 percent threshold earlier in the day.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $119 billion in assets, speaking at a New York event for DoubleLine clients, said the core Consumer Price Index and the New York Federal Reserve Underlying Inflation Gauge suggest that U.S. inflation will go higher, which can hurt prices of government bonds. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Leslie Adler)

