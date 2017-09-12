FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gundlach: Equity investors to see 'first change in dynamic' with QE reversing
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 12, 2017 / 9:33 PM / a month ago

Gundlach: Equity investors to see 'first change in dynamic' with QE reversing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Investors in equities and risk assets should brace themselves for the end of quantitative easing, given the high correlation it has to high stock and junk bond prices, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, warned on a webcast Tuesday.

Equity and risk-asset investors are “unfortunately about to see the first change in dynamic in years” with the end of QE, Gundlach said. In September, the Federal Reserve is expected to begin to reverse the process of quantitative easing, QE, whereas interest payments and principal from maturing securities will no longer be reinvested in the bond market. This is known colloquially as “balance sheet reduction,” because as the bonds and MBS mature, the asset side of the Fed’s balance sheet will shrink. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.