NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast on Tuesday that if U.S. Treasury bond prices rally, there would be a “stampede” to cover a large amount of speculative shorts.

Gundlach also said global economic growth is slowing and the next big move in the dollar will be down. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)