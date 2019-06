June 13 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday the probabilities of a recession have moved up 40-45% in six months and 65% in one year.

Gundlach, who oversees more than $130 billion in assets under management, said the yield curve and the New York Fed recession probability showed a rising probability of recession. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Tom Brown)