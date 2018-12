NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine Capital, says the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion on short end maturities are signaling that the “economy is poised to weaken.”

Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the Bond King, said the Treasury yield curve from 2-5 year maturities is suggesting “total bond market disbelief in the Federal Reserve’s prior plans to raise rates through 2019.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Franklin Paul)