June 12 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital, run by widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, is launching a new fund that will invest in mortgage-backed securities, other asset-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Wednesday.

The new fund, called the Doubleline Income Fund, will be overseen by Morris Chen, Andrew Hsu and Ken Shinoda, the filings said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Leslie Adler)