FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 15, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Guggenheim cooperating with U.S. SEC investigation -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Guggenheim Partners on Sunday said it is “cooperating fully” with an investigation of its asset management subsidiary that is being conducted by U.S. securities regulators.

The statement followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that said the company was asked to retain documents related to transactions involving a second company, ABS Capital Co LLC. Guggenheim has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Michelle Price; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.