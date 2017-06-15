Kyle Bass says he remains short China's currency, credit bubble 'metastasizing'

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Kyle Bass, the Hayman Capital Management L.P. founder who has long argued that the Chinese yuan is set to fall 30 percent against the U.S. dollar, on Thursday said he remains short the currency because problems from China’s credit bubble are “metastasizing.”

“What the public narrative is and what they have been doing behind the scenes are two completely different stories,” Bass said in a telephone interview. “China has been masterful controlling the public narrative. As a fiduciary, I have no idea how anyone can invest in China.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)