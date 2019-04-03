UPDATE 1-U.S. money fund assets rise near $3.07 trillion -iMoneyNet

(Adds background, graphic)

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets grew for a second week, bringing their total near $3.07 trillion as investors added more cash into these low-risk investments in light of recent market volatility, a private report released on Wednesday showed.

Fears about a recession and worries about trade tension between China and the United States triggered a wave of selling in stocks across global markets in last days of the first quarter.

Money fund assets increased by $10.15 billion to $3.067 trillion in the week ended April 2, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Three weeks ago, total fund assets hit $3.071 trillion, a nine-year high.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $10.06 billion to $2.928 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $92.50 million to $138.68 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The average seven-day simple yield on taxable money-market funds increased to 2.09 percent from 2.07 percent last week. The weighted average maturities (WAM) of taxable money funds shortened by one day to 30 days, iMoneyNet said.

The average seven-day simple Yield on tax-free and municipal money funds slipped to 1.12 percent from 1.13 percent last week. The WAM on tax-free funds also shortened by one day to 24 days.