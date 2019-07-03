UPDATE 1-U.S. money market assets rise near $3.2 trillion -iMoneyNet

(Adds background)

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets grew for 10 straight weeks and were close to $3.2 trillion as investors poured more cash into these low-risk vehicles amid worries about economic growth and trade tensions, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Money fund assets increased by $37.49 billion to $3.193 trillion in the week ended July 2, their highest level since March 2010.

During this 10-week run, total fund assets have increased by about $183 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $35.36 billion to $3.055 trillion, marking their highest level since September 2009, while tax-free assets rose by $2.12 billion to $137.86 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet average seven-day simple yield for taxable money funds edged up to 2.00% from 1.99%, which was its lowest level so far this year. The weighted average maturity among taxable funds was unchanged at 29 days.

The iMoneyNet average seven-day yield for tax-free and municipal funds increased to 1.43%, its highest since early May from 1.41%. The weighted average maturity of tax-free funds lengthened to 29 days from 27 days.