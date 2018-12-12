UPDATE 1-U.S. money market assets soar by $87 bln in week -iMoneyNet

(Adds background, graphic)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $87.04 billion to $2.957 trillion this week after a $30.86 billion drop in the previous week, signaling a stampede into cash among investors into year-end, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

This week’s surge was the third biggest weekly increase since Money Fund began tracking weekly flows in 1998.

The biggest weekly increase was worth $93.19 billion in the week ended Nov. 12, 2002.

Much of the week’s assets jump was among taxable money market funds, which grew by $85.82 billion to $2.816 trillion in the week ended Dec. 11, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Tax-free money fund assets climbed by $1.22 billion to $140.80 billion.

The average 7-day yield on taxable money-market funds that iMoneynet tracks settled at 1.90 percent, up from 1.88 percent last week, while the 7-day average simple Yield on tax-free and Municipal money-market funds was 1.23 percent, down from 1.26 percent last week.