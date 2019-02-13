Bonds News
February 13, 2019 / 7:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. money fund assets hit highest since March 2010 -iMoneyNet

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Assets in U.S. money market funds rose to their highest level in nearly nine years as investors poured more cash into low-risk investments amid uncertainties about global trade and economic growth, private data released on Wednesday showed.

Money market funds recorded $21.38 billion in inflows to $3.040 trillion in the week ended Feb. 12. That was the strongest level since the week of March 9, 2010, when assets totaled $3.067 trillion, according to data from data firm iMoneyNet. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below