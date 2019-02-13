U.S. money fund assets hit highest since March 2010 -iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Assets in U.S. money market funds rose to their highest level in nearly nine years as investors poured more cash into low-risk investments amid uncertainties about global trade and economic growth, private data released on Wednesday showed.

Money market funds recorded $21.38 billion in inflows to $3.040 trillion in the week ended Feb. 12. That was the strongest level since the week of March 9, 2010, when assets totaled $3.067 trillion, according to data from data firm iMoneyNet. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)