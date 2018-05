NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Bill Gross’ Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which dropped more than 3 percent on Tuesday alone, plunged to last in its peer category so far this year, according to Lipper data on Wednesday.

Gross’ Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund is now down 6 percent year to date, Lipper data showed. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt)