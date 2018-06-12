FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 4:05 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Investors pull $300 mln from Bill Gross fund in May -Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire Bill Gross’ bond fund posted $300 million in withdrawals in the month of May, when it turned in its worst single-day performance since launching in 2014, data from research service Morningstar Inc showed on Tuesday.

Gross runs the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which had assets of $2.1 billion, and was hit by sharp declines at the end of May when bond market volatility surged on Italian political concerns. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

