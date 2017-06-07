Fuss says Loomis Sayles Bond Fund has high exposure to short-term reserves

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.

“I am the most cautious I’ve been in the history of the bond fund,” which was launched in 1991, Fuss said on Wednesday. “I am cautious about interest rates rising,” added Fuss, who is known as the Warren Buffett of bonds. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)