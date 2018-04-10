FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
April 10, 2018 / 7:44 PM / in 8 hours

Loomis' Fuss: 10-year Treasury yield could go 'north of 4 pct' within 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Loomis Sayles vice chairman Dan Fuss says the 10-year Treasury yield could go “north of 4 percent” within two years, but geopolitical risks and economic deterioration could keep yields lower.

Fuss, known as Wall Street’s Warren Buffett of Bonds, said on Tuesday at Loomis Sayles’ annual media luncheon “the pattern of (Treasury) yields” drifting higher should stay intact if there are no major geopolitical and domestic disruptions.

Loomis said the firm is finding value in energy-linked stocks and corporate bonds, most of which include oil-producing emerging markets including Brazil and Colombia. Loomis said the firm is also looking at battered Russian and Mexican assets. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.