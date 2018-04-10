Loomis' Fuss: 10-year Treasury yield could go 'north of 4 pct' within 2 years

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Loomis Sayles vice chairman Dan Fuss says the 10-year Treasury yield could go “north of 4 percent” within two years, but geopolitical risks and economic deterioration could keep yields lower.

Fuss, known as Wall Street’s Warren Buffett of Bonds, said on Tuesday at Loomis Sayles’ annual media luncheon “the pattern of (Treasury) yields” drifting higher should stay intact if there are no major geopolitical and domestic disruptions.

Loomis said the firm is finding value in energy-linked stocks and corporate bonds, most of which include oil-producing emerging markets including Brazil and Colombia. Loomis said the firm is also looking at battered Russian and Mexican assets. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by Chris Reese)