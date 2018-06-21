FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 8:49 PM / in 2 hours

Index provider MSCI delays decision on unequal voting rights stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Stock index provider MSCI said on Thursday it extended its review of how to treat stocks with unequal voting rights, with a decision now expected by the end of October.

The decision, which could affect dozens of stocks around the world, including technology heavyweights Facebook and Google parent Alphabet, had been expected by Thursday.

But, in a statement, MSCI said it “determined that it is appropriate to give further consideration to the full breadth of views expressed by the investment community before announcing a final conclusion.” (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)

